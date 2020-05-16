Wearing face masks outside home made compulsory in Qatar | Violators will be fined up to QR 200,000

Effective from 17th May 2020 (Sunday) Qatar has made it compulsory to wear face masks when you are outside home. Qatar has take many measures to fights against the spread of deadly coronavirus, COVID-19. As a part of that, Qatar has made it compulsory to wear masks when you leave outside the house for any reason.

Except in case when a person is driving alone, residents and citizens should wear masks while leaving the house / when they are out from home for any reason. This was announced during a regular cabinet meeting chaired by H.E. the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al -Thani held via video conferencing recently.

H.E. Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi stated the below after the meeting,

1. Compulsory to wear masks while residents and citizens leave house

To compel all citizens and residents upon leaving house for any reason to wear masks, except in the case when a person is alone while driving a vehicle, and the Ministry of Interior takes the necessary measures in this regard.

2. Imprisonment up to 3 years and fine not exceeding two hundred thousand

In case of non-compliance with this decision, the penalties stipulated in Decree Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases shall be applied to violator by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding QR (200,000) two hundred thousand , or one of these two penalties.

3. Effective date of this new rule is from 17th May 2020

This decision is effective from Sunday, 17/5/2020, until further notice.

During the cabinet meeting, the cabinet has also approved some other draft decrees which includes,

A draft decree approving the guarantee agreement of the government of Qatar for Al Kharsaah solar power plant project. A draft decree approving the agreement to grant rights to Al Kharsaah solar power plant project. A draft decree approving the priority right agreement for Al Kharsaah solar power plant.

The Cabinet approved also a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (12) of 2006 regarding the canceled Mesaieed municipality, and referring it to the Shura Council.

The Cabinet approved a draft decision to issue the executive regulations for the law regulating medical treatment abroad.

The Cabinet approved also a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the diplomatic institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar and the University of Houston-Clearlake in the United States.

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

(Source: Qatar News Agency – QNA)

