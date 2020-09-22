Weyak – Free tele-counselling service in Qatar | Now in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Urdu
“Weyak” Psychological Tele-Counselling Service:
What: A safe space where adults who are feeling distressed, stressed or low can speak to a counsellor that can provide support/psycho-social education/ signpost to additional resources in Qatar.
Who: Free tele counselling service for all Qatari residents and citizens. Service is accessible in 7 languages (English, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Philipino).
Why: When people go through stress, depression or anxiety they tend to turn to family and friends (who aren’t trained in thorough support) or alternatively retreat and suffer in silence. Tele-counselling service is there for people who feel alone.
Where: Tele-counselling service is confidential, you just call a support line which is favourable condition if you are feeling hesitant or unmotivated.
Weyak Tele-Counselling Service Details:
Phone Number: 44995211
Day: Tuesday to Saturday (Sundays & Mondays off)
Time: 12pm – 8pm
Languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil and Tagalog
Fees: No fees are required for this service.
