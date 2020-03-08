Women achievers who took over PM Narendra Modi’s Social Media accounts on Women’s Day | #sheinspiresus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed off from his Social Media accounts on Sunday and women achievers took over the social handles to share their stories (#sheinspiresus) to millions of followers on International Women’s Day.

PM Modi sent out greetings on Twitter in the morning, said, “We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.”

Meet the seven women and listen to their inspiring life stories (#sheinspiresus)

Sneha Mohadoss, ‘Foodbank India’ founder

Sneha is Chennai-based and she is the founder of the non-profit organisation ‘Foodbank India’.

Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Malvika Iyer, bomb-blast survivor and disability activist

Malvika Iyer, a survivor of a bomb attack at the age of 13.

Arifa, an artisan from Kashmir

Arifa is a craftswoman from Kashmir, who has been toiling to improve conditions of women artisans.

I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft. I am Arifa from Kashmir and here is my life journey. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/hT7p7p5mhg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Kalpana Ramesh, water warrior

Kalpana Ramesh is a water warrior who gave out a powerful message on water conservation urging people to use water responsibly.

Here is how I am doing my bit. @kalpana_designs pic.twitter.com/wgQLqmdEEC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Vijaya Pawar, craftswoman from Madhya Pradesh

Vijaya Pawar, a craftswoman promoting the art of Banjara community of rural Madhya Pradesh along with the help of thousands of other women.

You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the last 2 decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women- Vijaya Pawar pic.twitter.com/A3X47245E3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Veena Devi, fondly known as ‘Mushroom Mahila’

Veena Devi, fondly known as ‘Mushroom Mahila’ for popularizing mushroom cultivation, was one of the awardees.

Image Credit: PM Narendra Modi | Twitter Source