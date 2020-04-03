Workplace rules for government and private sector employees | 80% private employees to work from home

H.E. Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet meeting this afternoon through video conference technology.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi issued the following statement:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet heard the explanation given by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Cabinet affirmed the continuation of the precautionary measures taken to combat this epidemic, and to complement the decisions and actions previously taken, the Cabinet decided the following

Government agencies to reduce the number of employees present at the workplace – Extending of the decision of the Cabinet issued at its regular meeting (12) for the year 2020, held on 18/3l2020, according to which it was decided, among other things, to reduce the number of employees present at the workplace in government agencies.

Private sectors – 80% to work from home and reduce workers at workplace to 20% – Reduce the number of workers present in the workplace in the private sector to 20 percent of the total number of workers in each agency, and 80 percent of the rest of the workers start their work remotely from their homes.

The Cabinet decided to reduce the number of workers present in the workplace in the private sector to 20 percent of the total number of workers in each agency, and 80 percent of the rest of the workers start their work remotely from their homes. #QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) April 1, 2020

Six working hours per day at workplace | 7:00 am – 1:00 pm – The working hours for employees and workers at their workplace in the government and private sectors will be 6 working hours per day, starting from 7:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Working hours for workers and employees at stores of foodstuffs, pharmacies, and restaurants – The stores of foodstuffs, pharmacies, and restaurants that submit external orders are exempted from this decision. The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in coordination with the concerned authorities, shall determine the other necessary activities exempted from this decision.

Meeting rules for employees and workers | Use Technology | No more than (5) persons – All meetings held for employees and workers in the government and private sectors shall be by distance using modern technical means, and if this is not possible, and in cases of necessity, the meeting shall be held by no more than (5) persons.

Cleaning and hospitality companies | Stop Home Services – Stop the temporary home services system provided by cleaning and hospitality companies and reduce the number of workers who are transported by buses to half the capacity of the bus, taking into account the precautionary measures.

Inspection of Food Outlets by MoCI – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry should continue to intensify inspection procedures for food outlets to ensure their compliance with health requirements and preventive and precautionary measures, including leaving distance between shoppers.

The decision excludes – The decisions exclude The military sector, the security sector, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions’ employees, the health sector, oil and gas sector, employees of government agencies whose nature of their work requires their presence, workers in major projects.

The decisions are effective from – These decisions are effective from Thursday 2/4/2020, for a period of two weeks. During this period, the situation will be evaluated to take the appropriate decision.

The competent authorities, each within its competence, take the necessary measures to implement these decisions.

For more information on Covid-19, one can visit MoPH’s website at www.moph.gov.qa or call 16000.

Source Credit: QNA

