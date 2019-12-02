World Goan Day celebrations highlight kids future | Goan Welfare Association (GWA)

George Julius Williams | Consulting Editor

DOHA: The Doha based Goan Welfare Association (GWA), completed 20 years of its existence in Qatar recently with its only first and long-time President Simon D’Silva proving once again his uncanny organising skills and his sincere dedication to preserve Goan culture.

Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar attended the historic event as the chief guest, in place of Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa who unfortunately could not attend due to pressing local commitments. Instead, in a video message displayed on the giant screen put up at the venue, the CM regretted his inability to attend but sent his congratulatory good wishes and his earnest desire to attend a future event.

His Excellency P Kumaran, Indian Ambassador to Qatar and Ricardo Pracana, Portuguese Ambassador to Qatar were honoured special guests at the glittering gala gathering. P Kumaran, stated his willingness to extend assistance at all times while lauding the efforts of GWA President Simon D’Silva in bringing Goans together through the association’s various events. Ricardo Pracana extended his good wishes for Goans while recalling the close bond between Portugal and its former colony.

GWA members presented President Simon D’Silva with a memento and gift for his sincere dedication in ably leading the association for the past 20 years.

An array of distinguished delegates from across the globe including key Goan personalities from the Gulf region attended the event.

The Goan night was also attended by members of different communities and entertained by the band R99, specially flown in from Goa with 19-year-old girl-drummer Rushz Baracho proving to be the highlight of the musical group.

Several talented local and regional Goan artistes performed entertaining songs and dances throughout the fun-filled family evening.

However, the celebrations were centred around the chosen theme ‘Amchim Bhurgim, Amcho Fuddar’ (Our children, our future).

A number of students were felicitated on the occasion for their outstanding achievements in sports, music and academics namely – Elliot Joseph Monteiro, Stacy Lobo, Cassandra Sonia Noronha, Abeygale Seema Fernandes, Lenora Malaika Fernandes, Jenisha Barretto, Nausheen Panali, Joann Fay D’Souza, Jade Assumption D’Souza, Chynara Joycelyn Rodrigues, Tresica Stella Fernandes and Jade Diane Correia Pires.

The World Goa Day celebration is probably the only memorable event that remind Goans of their unique identity and provide them with an opportunity to revive and sustain the state’s roots, art, culture, traditions, language, music and costumes.

The Goan day was instituted to mark the anniversary of August 20, 1992 – a momentous day in Goa’s history when the Indian Parliament included Konkani in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, duly recognising it as an official language in India after a long wait.

The Goa Day was ably supported by Royal Regis, 360 Realtors, Digital Print Centre, Integral Food Services, Fabindia, Karma Group India, Badr Al Samaa Medical Centre, Andyman Equipment & Services, LTC International Qatar, Mercure Grand Doha, Iplanet Computers, Al Harib Security Systems, Radio Olive, Gulf Times, Daijiworld, Prudent Media and Unique Sound and Lighting Services.

Community members who supported the event were Milton Pimenta, Allan De Souza, Joe Cotta, Melwyn Barretto, Agnello A.S. Fernandes, Edson Fernandes, Cajetan Rodrigues, Carmo Santos, Lester Morgan Fernandes, Arjun Sanguelkar and Malik Panali.

The memorable evening which was held at the Al-Masa Ballroom of Holiday Inn on 22nd November and organised in collaboration with Orbit Events and Marketing was telecast live on YouTube.

















Image Credit: daijiworld.com