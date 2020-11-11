Zaffran Cafe – the finest, authentic Indian snacks and sweets

Get a chance to win Gold coin for every QR 100 spent with Zaffran Cafe through talabat this Diwali season!

Zaffran Cafe is the finest, authentic Indian sweets, snacks (farsans) and chaats (delightful north Indian snacks) made famous on the seafront of Mumbai and they take pride in its authentic flavor and rustic tradition right here in Qatar.

Zaffran Café offers authentic and very tasty Indian food and snacks and have maintained a very high quality in hygiene and the genuine Indian taste. Their best selling dishes are Vegetable Samosa, Vada Paav, Paav Bhaji and Special Sweet Dry Fruit Mix, although they have a variety of dishes and meals to choose from, like Lite Bite, Street Food, Street Food and Diwali Sweet Delights.

Stand a chance to win Gold coins for every QR 100 riyals spent with Zaffran Cafe through talabat. Click here to place your order now!

Winner 1- gets 6 grams (4 grams and 2 grams coin)

Winner 2- 4 grams coin

Winner 3 – 2 grams coin

Winner 4 – 1 gram coin

You can spread the love and light this Diwali festive season by gifting the extra special with #ZaffranCafe Diwali Sweets.

Zaffran Cafe’s goal is that each guest receives prompt, professional, friendly and courteous service.

To maintain a clean, comfortable and well maintained premises for their guests and staff.

To provide at a competitive price – nutritional, well-prepared meals – using only quality ingredients Zaffran Café ensures that all guests and staff are treated with respect and dignity.

And to thank each guest for the opportunity to serve them by maintaining these objectives they assure a genuine contribution to the Indian community here in Qatar.

For Pre-Orders, Corporate & Bulk Orders, reach us at: 33330373

